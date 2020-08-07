Mike Norvell and Florida State began preseason practice behind closed doors on Friday during split sessions in the morning and early afternoon. The first year coach was complimentary of all quarterbacks, the passing and catching overall and cited increased confidence compared to the first day of spring. FSU will return to practice on Saturday which remains closed to the media and public as part of safety concerns.

