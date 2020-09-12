A strong start wasn't enough on Saturday as FSU dropped their season opener to Georgia Tech, 16-13 -- a fourth consecutive season opening loss, tying a drought from 1973-76. Mike Norvell didn't cite poor effort but rather a lack of consistency in execution as the offense failed to cash in on explosive play opportunities throughout the game. Stay connected to Warchant.com for continuing coverage.

