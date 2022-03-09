Warchant TV: Norvell sees lots of flash in first full-pads FSU practice

Wednesday was the first day in full pads for the Florida State football team this spring. Drills were noticeably more physical with the acclimation phase behind head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Following practice, Norvell was complimentary of the running backs and defensive line.

*** Updates from Wednesday's practice ***

FSU has 12 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 art 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

