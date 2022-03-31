Warchant TV: Norvell sees passion, intensity on display at FSU practice

Thursday's spring football practice for Florida State saw the offense find its rhythm early in the 25-period session during 11-on-11 work. Treshaun Ward, Johnny Wilson and Malik McClain each notched touchdowns in goal-line situational work

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell assessed an even day highlighted by chunk plays in the run game as well as some takeaways on defense, notably by freshman DB Sam McCall.

*** Updates from Thursday's practice ***

FSU has six more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season, including the Garnet and Gold Game on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

