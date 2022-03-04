Warchant TV: Norvell sets expectations for FSU spring football

Florida State enters the 2022 spring season with another infusion of transfer talent and an entrenched quarterback in Jordan Travis.

On Friday, Mike Norvell outlined his expectations for the 15 allotted practices and his evaluations from offseason Tour of Duty drills. Norvell said the team is "very close" and has to "make a jump" in 2022. He lauded the talent at wide receiver and offensive line and the ability of Jordan Travis to be a leader.

FSU holds its first spring practice on Saturday morning. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be played on Saturday April 9 at 5 p.m.

