Warchant TV: Norvell speaks to improvement at Wednesday FSU practice

Another morning of soaking rains and lightning kept FSU exclusively within the Seminoles’ indoor practice facility for Wednesday's preparation for UNC.

Mike Norvell shared his observations from practice and the play of Malik McClain as well as the tradition of Tomahawk stickers.

*** More updates from Wednesday's practice ***

FSU takes on North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill, a game that will be televised on ESPN

