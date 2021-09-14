Warchant TV: Norvell Tuesday post practice interview
The Florida State football team returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since Saturday's monumental, 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State.
Head football coach Mike Norvell said he was pleased with the attitude and effort throughout the 25-period session. Afterward, he discussed the need for greater production out of his wide receivers, the play of QB McKenzie Milton and the challenge presented by Wake Forest this Saturday.
FSU will head to Winston-Salem, N.C., for its ACC opener vs. Wake this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN).
