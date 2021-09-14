 Norvell, FSU back to practice after JSU loss in preparation of ACC opener at Wake
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 10:28:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell Tuesday post practice interview

Aslan Hajivandi
The Florida State football team returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since Saturday's monumental, 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State.

Head football coach Mike Norvell said he was pleased with the attitude and effort throughout the 25-period session. Afterward, he discussed the need for greater production out of his wide receivers, the play of QB McKenzie Milton and the challenge presented by Wake Forest this Saturday.

*** More Tuesday practice updates ***

FSU will head to Winston-Salem, N.C., for its ACC opener vs. Wake this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN).

