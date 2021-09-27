Warchant TV: Norvell talks slow starts, fourth downs, issues plaguing FSU

Mike Norvell and Florida State will look to end their season-opening struggles when they face Syracuse on Saturday. On Monday, Norvell looked back at the performance and effort in their loss to Louisville, which dropped the Seminoles to 0-4.

*** Summary of Norvell, Dillingham, Fuller, Papuchis interviews ***

Norvell discusses short-yardage woes and his willingness to reassess fourth-down decisions, also expressing regret on the direct snap, fourth-and-3 call that FSU was unable to convert in the second half.

Norvell also added that he met with a team unity council on Sunday to discuss possible changes to help avoid the slow starts that have plagued the team this season.

