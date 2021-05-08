The Florida State football coaching staff is conducting more than a dozen free football clinics for youths around the state this month, and the Seminoles got things started the past three days in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

On Saturday, the Seminoles actually held two clinics in Miami-Dade -- one in South Miami and another in North Miami. Those followed events in Broward on Friday and Palm Beach on Thursday.

FSU coach Mike Norvell spoke Saturday about the importance of reaching out to the South Florida community for recruiting, how nice it's been to have former Seminole players helping out at the clinics and more.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!