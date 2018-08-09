Warchant TV: Pads on, intensity rises
Florida State wasted no time getting physical in their first day in pads on Thursday. The team opened up with "The Nole Drill" -- a three-level, 1-on-1 exercise where the DL vs. OL, LB vs. TE, WR vs. DB all matched up as a running back tried to navigate the gauntlet.
Also featured is extensive, raw footage of the QBs in individual work.
