 Papuchis confident FSU will be improved in time for Miami with big picture optimism stronger
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 10:47:29 -0500') }}

Warchant TV: Papuchis, defensive players discuss Miami game prep

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

FSU defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Wednesday following practice and had the following insight into the matchup with Miami.

- Josh Kaindoh continues to rehab from his leg injury and no determination has been made for his availability.

- Has added Corey Wren as a kick returner, someone he sees great potential in as a year one contributor.

- Hinted that the pass rush will be aided with new looks.

- Managing emotions will be key, wants to have the players build up a "slow burn" on game day before letting them loose.

