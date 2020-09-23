FSU defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Wednesday following practice and had the following insight into the matchup with Miami.

- Josh Kaindoh continues to rehab from his leg injury and no determination has been made for his availability.

- Has added Corey Wren as a kick returner, someone he sees great potential in as a year one contributor.

- Hinted that the pass rush will be aided with new looks.

- Managing emotions will be key, wants to have the players build up a "slow burn" on game day before letting them loose.

