Warchant TV: Papuchis, defensive players discuss Miami game prep
FSU defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Wednesday following practice and had the following insight into the matchup with Miami.
- Josh Kaindoh continues to rehab from his leg injury and no determination has been made for his availability.
- Has added Corey Wren as a kick returner, someone he sees great potential in as a year one contributor.
- Hinted that the pass rush will be aided with new looks.
- Managing emotions will be key, wants to have the players build up a "slow burn" on game day before letting them loose.
