Warchant TV: Pass rush, special teams footage from FSU's Tuesday practice

The final full week of spring football practice is under way for Florida State. Tuesday's practice was a 25-period affair primarily inside the practice facility as rains pelted the area.

Footage from Tuesday's practice focuses on teaching points from defensive ends coach John Papuchis instructing players on pass-rush and pass deflections. Also seen are Ontaria Wilson, Ja'Khi Douglas, Azareye'h Thomas, Lawrance Toafili and Sam McCall fielding kickoffs.

ALSO SEE: Extensive notes and observations from Tuesday's practice

AND SEE: Video interviews and updates from Tuesday's practice

FSU has four remaining sessions for spring, including the annual Garnet and Gold Game on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***