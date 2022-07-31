Warchant TV: Preseason football practice footage as FSU begins week two

FSU returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility on Sunday and their normal morning practice routine. Video footage below is from the opening periods of practice featuring individual drills under the guidance of running backs coach David Johnson and offensive coordinator/line coach Alex Atkins

ALSO SEE: Updates from Sunday's practice

Florida State will return to the field Monday for their 5th practice of the preseason

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news