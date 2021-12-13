Warchant TV: Previewing early signing day - FSU football recruiting

The early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class begins this Wednesday. Florida State football is closing in on a potential top 10 class. Which recruits are on the fence, which ones are expected to sign with FSU and which ones could flip? Plus an early look at some newcomers that could come to Florida State via the transfer portal.

Warchant recruiting analyst and insider Michael Langston gives the latest on the Seminoles' recruiting efforts, the transfer portal and previews Wednesday's national signing day. He also takes questions and comments from fans on FSU recruiting.

