Warchant TV: Purdy shines early in team period at FSU practice Saturday

 Jordan Travis continues battle for FSU QB spot, Chubba Purdy gets offense clicking early
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-21 09:50:06 -0500') }}

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

FSU logged its 13th day of preseason football practice Saturday with a shorter session in the lead-up to Sunday's scrimmage. The day's footage features an appearance by Jordan Travis, special teams work and the 11-on-11 period highlighted by a crisp touchdown drive with Chubba Purdy at quarterback

Interviews to follow at the conclusion of practice around 11 a.m.. FSU will scrimmage on Sunday evening

