Warchant TV: Purdy shines early in team period at FSU practice Saturday

FSU logged its 13th day of preseason football practice Saturday with a shorter session in the lead-up to Sunday's scrimmage. The day's footage features an appearance by Jordan Travis, special teams work and the 11-on-11 period highlighted by a crisp touchdown drive with Chubba Purdy at quarterback

***More updates from Saturday's practice***

Interviews to follow at the conclusion of practice around 11 a.m.. FSU will scrimmage on Sunday evening

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***