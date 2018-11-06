After sitting out Saturday's game at N.C. State with a concussion, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois says he now feels 'wonderful' and expects to be back in the starting lineup this week at Notre Dame.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Francois said he sustained a concussion in the Clemson game and was limited last week in practice; the nature of his injury had not previously been disclosed.

The redshirt junior said he wasn't surprised that James Blackman played well in his absence -- Blackman passed for 421 yards and was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Raleigh, N.C. -- but he added that head coach Willie Taggart has made it clear Francois is still the team's starting quarterback.

"I'm still the No. 1 guy," Francois said. "Coach Taggart continues to make that clear, and James understands that. But James is always ready -- always ready to go. If anything happens to me, God forbid, we've got a guy that can go in there and throw for 400 on any given day. It's just nice to have two guys that can go in there and play -- it's a great situation."

On Monday, Taggart said he would see how both quarterbacks practiced this week before making a decision on a starter for Notre Dame.

