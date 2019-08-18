Florida State's offensive line bore the brunt of much of the criticism aimed at the football program in Willie Taggart's first season at the helm and Randy Clements has been tasked with finding the right starting five and helping install the Kendal Briles offense. In the video below, he discusses the challenges and progress of his unit during Sunday's Media Day.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com



