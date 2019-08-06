Florida State donned the full pads for the first time of the preseason on Tuesday morning. The Seminoles performed a period of special teams before breaking into individual work during the media viewing portion -- the video below feature the offense in action as the defense was inside the indoor practice facility. FSU will return to practice on Wednesday before their first off day on Thursday.

