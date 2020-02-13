Warchant TV: Raw FSU football highlights - Tour of Duty drills
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell provided the media with an inside peak of FSU's Tour of Duty drills on Thursday. Here are video highlights from all four drill stations with clips of the players working hard to get through each.
** Observation and analysis from FSU's Tour of Duty **
Video by Austin Cox
