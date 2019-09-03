Florida State resumed preparation for Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday with a practice that opened with a spirited period of their 4-on-4 drill. Practice was open to the media for two 5-minute periods with the footage below featuring complete coverage of both practice fields. FSU hosts the Warhawks on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACCN.

