Warchant TV: Raw FSU Football practice footage, ULM Week

Florida State resumed preparation for Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday with a practice that opened with a spirited period of their 4-on-4 drill. Practice was open to the media for two 5-minute periods with the footage below featuring complete coverage of both practice fields. FSU hosts the Warhawks on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACCN.

