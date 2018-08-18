Warchant TV: Raw practice footage from Friday, 8/16
FSU returned to Tallahassee on Thursday evening after a four-day camp at Bradenton's IMG Academy and wasted little time getting back on the practice field. The video above is footage from Friday's practice, their first in Tallahassee since holding camp off-site.
The 'Noles will hold a scrimmage on Saturday that is closed to the media and public.
