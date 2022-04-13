Warchant TV: Raw video from final FSU football practice of spring season
Coming off Saturday's Garnet and Gold Game, Mike Norvell opted to put Florida State through a non-padded practice for its 15th and final session of the spring.
Media availability concluded before the first team period. Actual practice footage in the video below starts at the 5:30 mark.
Florida State opens the 2022 season at home on Aug. 27 vs. FCS program Duquesne.
