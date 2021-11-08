 Florida State offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor talks Miami, answers fans' questions
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 19:06:34 -0600') }} football

Warchant TV Replay: Miami week 'Trench Talk' with Devontay Love-Taylor

As he does every week during football season, Florida State senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor answered questions from FSU fans and Warchant subscribers for a half-hour Monday night on the latest edition of "Trench Talk."

Love-Taylor discussed the Seminoles' game this past Saturday against N.C. State, this week's upcoming game against Miami and more.

