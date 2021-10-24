Warchant TV Replay: The Sunday Smash recaps UMass, looks ahead to Clemson

Check out this week's edition of the Sunday Smash, a weekly show on Warchant TV featuring Jeff Cameron and Ira Schoffel discussing the Florida State Seminoles, college football and the NFL.

This week's show focused primarily on FSU's blowout victory of UMass, what we expect to see next Saturday at Clemson, how far the Seminoles have come over the last month and more.

The Smash airs live every Sunday from 7-8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the replay of this week's show below:

Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial