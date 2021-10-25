Warchant TV Replay: 'Trench Talk' with Devontay Love-Taylor

Florida State senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor answered questions from FSU fans and Warchant subscribers for 30 minutes Monday night on the latest edition of "Trench Talk."

Love-Taylor discussed his health status for this week's game at Clemson, what the Seminoles need to do to be successful against the Tigers, how the offensive line has come together this season and more.

Watch the full episode below:

***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***