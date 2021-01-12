 FSU Football call-in show, discussing transfer portal and more
Warchant TV Replay: Tuesday's live Wake Up Warchant call-in show

Our Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi discussed Florida State football, the transfer portal, the national championship game and much more during this week's Wake Up Warchant live call-in show.

If you missed it live on Tuesday evening, you can watch the entire replay right here:

