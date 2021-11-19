Warchant TV Report: Pregame analysis of FSU football game at Boston College

The Florida State football team's quest to close out the season with three straight victories and a bowl berth continues Saturday at Boston College.

The Seminoles, who knocked off rival Miami last Saturday to improve to 4-6, will be a slight underdog when they take on the 6-4 Eagles at noon ET (ACC Network).

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Corey Clark, Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss all of the main matchups and keys to the game, plus also make their game predictions.

We also provide game picks from other members of the Warchant staff -- Gene Williams, Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang and Austin Cox.

