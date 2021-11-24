Warchant TV Report: Pregame analysis of FSU football game at rival Florida

This Saturday in Gainesville, the Florida State football team will take on rival Florida in a game that will leave one team eligible for a bowl game and the other team's season likely finished at 5-7.

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Tom Lang are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss all of the main matchups and keys to the game, plus also make their game predictions.

