Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game vs. N.C. State

After narrowly missing out on an upset victory last weekend at Clemson, the Florida State football team will look to get back on the winning track this Saturday against visiting N.C. State (4 p.m., ACC Network).

The Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1 in the ACC) are ranked No. 19 in the country and a 2.5-point favorite against the Seminoles (3-5, 2-3).

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Tom Lang, Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss all of the main matchups and keys to the game, plus also make their game predictions.

