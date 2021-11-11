Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game vs. rival Miami

The Florida State football team will look to break a four-game losing streak against rival Miami when the Hurricanes come to town this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Miami has won its past three games after a tough start to this season, while FSU has lost its last two. The Hurricanes are a slight 2.5-point favorite.

To help prepare you for Saturday's game, our panel of Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel are here for a new edition of the Warchant Report. They discuss all of the main matchups and keys to the game, plus also make their game predictions.

We also provide game picks from other members of the Warchant staff -- Gene Williams, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Austin Cox.

