After a nearly 30-day layoff, the Florida State football team will return to action in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday vs. Duke (2-8, 1-8). The Seminoles enter the contest -- their 2020 home finale -- as a favorite despite their rocky 2-6 record.

In this edition of the Warchant Report, managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark join ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron to discuss what appears to be a favorable matchup for FSU, how Mike Norvell should manage the quarterback position going into 2021 and more.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

