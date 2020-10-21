Fresh off a 31-28 upset victory over then-No. 5 North Carolina, the Florida State football team will hit the road this Saturday to take on ACC Atlantic Division foe Louisville.

The Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) are slight underdogs in the game, which is slated for noon ET (RSN channels), and Mike Norvell's team would love nothing more than to put together its first win streak of this season.

In this edition of the Warchant Report, site founder and administrator Gene Williams and senior writer Corey Clark join ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron to break down the matchup and where things are trending for the Seminoles.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **