After using the bye week to clean things up offensively and defensively, get healthy and tinker with a few position changes, the Florida State football team will kick off the second half of its 2020 season this Saturday against visiting Pitt. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

To get prepared for the matchup between Seminoles and Panthers, check out this week's edition of the Warchant Report, featuring site founder and administrator Gene Williams, senior writer Corey Clark and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

The panel members discuss what they expect to see from the Seminoles this week, how the two teams match up, and they also make predictions on this and other college football games.

