The Florida State football team will look to finish the 2020 regular season with a second consecutive victory this Saturday at Wake Forest (noon, ACC Network).

In this edition of the Warchant Report, our panel discusses the Seminoles' matchup with the Demon Deacons, what Florida State is getting in quarterback transfer McKenzie Milton, what we've seen from the Seminoles down the stretch and more.

Participating on this week's panel is Warchant founder and administrator Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

