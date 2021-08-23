Warchant TV Roundtable: Assessing FSU Football after two weeks of camp

With Sunday night's scrimmage wrapping up the second week of preseason camp, this is a good time to reflect on what we've learned -- and what still needs to be addressed -- from the Florida State football team heading into the 2021 season.

In this video roundtable discussion, Warchant staff members Jeff Cameron, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Tom Lang discuss some of the highs and lows, the pleasant surprises, the nagging concerns and more.

