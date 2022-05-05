Warchant TV Roundtable: Discussing NIL, 'pay for play' and what comes next

As reports surface of college administrators traveling to Washington D.C. to seek help from Congress with NIL legislation and the country waits to see who wins the sweepstakes for Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, we have convened a session of the Warchant Roundtable to discuss where this is all going.

Is "pay for play" simply the future of college athletics? Can schools like Florida State compete in that environment? And what are the long-term implications?

Our panel -- Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark and Jeff Cameron -- discuss all of that and more in the video below.

