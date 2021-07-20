Warchant TV: Setting the scene for ACC Kickoff in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The ACC's annual football media days, ACC Kickoff, begins Wednesday morning, and the Warchant staff is already on location here in Charlotte.

The event will begin with an address from new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, and it will continue with coaches and players from teams in the conference's Coastal Division.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' three player representatives -- Jermaine Johnson, McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis -- will speak on Thursday with other teams from the Atlantic Division.

In the video below, Warchant director of original content Tom Lang and managing editor Ira Schoffel preview the festivities and share what they're expecting to learn during the event.