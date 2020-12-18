Just before the end of the early signing period Friday afternoon, the Florida State football team picked up a nice surprise that could boost the Seminoles' passing game in 2021.

Rivals250 wide receiver Malik McClain, who was committed to the Seminoles for about four months before backing out of that pledge earlier this month, announced Friday that he will be FSU's second receiver in this class.

In this Warchant TV Signee Analysis, recruiting analyst Michael Langston discusses what the 6-foot, 5-inch McClain brings to the Seminoles' offense, and what else FSU might have in store at this position.

