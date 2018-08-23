Warchant TV: Snyder talks Tressel influence, FSU's DE group, more
Warchant.com caught up with Florida State defensive ends coach Mark Snyder during the Seminoles' Media Day event this past weekend, and the veteran college coach discussed everything from his early days with Jim Tressel, his time as head coach at Marshall, what attracted him to joining the FSU staff, what he sees from his position group and more.
------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council