 Live from the beautiful Hotel Indigo, Warchant TV presents its FSU Football Spring Game Pregame Show (1 p.m.).
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-09 08:37:38 -0500') }} football

Warchant TV: Spring Game Pregame Show LIVE from Hotel Indigo (1 p.m.)

Tom Lang • Warchant
Director of Original Content
@_TomLang

Live from the beautiful Hotel Indigo - CollegeTown, Warchant TV presents its FSU Football Spring Game Pregame Show.

This two-hour, interactive show begins at 1 p.m. on site from the rooftop deck at Hotel Indigo - located at 826 W Gaines St. in CollegeTown. Our sponsor for the proceedings is ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a staple for every Seminoles' Game Day in the state of Florida.

Watch the show below or click the interactive chat link to join in at 1 p.m. today.

