Warchant TV: Staff predictions for FSU football game vs. UMass

Fresh off of its first two victories of the season, the Florida State football team will take on 35-point underdog UMass this Saturday at noon (ACC Network).

In preparation for this year's Homecoming game, Warchant staff members have recorded video predictions with what we expect to see in the game and our projected final scores.

Watch below to hear directly from Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi, Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang and Austin Cox.

