Warchant TV: Sunday practice footage from FSU preseason camp
Watch which Florida State receivers receive praise and which defensive lineman is being pushed by Odell Haggins in this glimpse into preseason camp. FSU practiced for nearly 30 minutes during the media viewing period and will have Monday off before heading to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for three days of camp.
