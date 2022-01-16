Warchant TV: Sunday Smash -- FSU football, hoops and recruiting chat

The Sunday Smash -- a live, interactive show talking Florida State football, basketball, recruiting and other topics -- will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Warchant TV.

Tonight's show features our Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi talking football and hoops, with special guest Michael Langston discussing FSU football recruiting and the transfer portal.

The interactive show, which features questions and comments from FSU fans, begins at 7 p.m. and runs for about an hour. The replay will be available right here and on our Warchant YouTube page.