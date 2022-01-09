Warchant TV: Sunday Smash returns, talking FSU hoops, transfers & more

After a brief break for the holidays, the Sunday Smash returns tonight for the first episode of 2022.

And with the new year comes a tweaked format, as you'll see the entire Warchant staff rotate in and out as the weeks roll on -- along with a variety of special guests and contributors.

Tonight's show will feature our Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel, with special guests Adrian Crawford to talk Seminole basketball and Michael Langston to discuss FSU football recruiting and the transfer portal.

The interactive show, which features questions and comments from FSU fans, is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will run for about an hour. The replay will be available as well, right here and on our Warchant YouTube page,