The holiday season is a time for reflection and for looking forward to brighter days ahead.

Over the next several days, the Warchant staff will discuss where things went wrong for the Florida State football team in 2020 and what might be different -- or the same -- in 2021.

In this edition, managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi discuss the aspects of the 2020 Seminoles that were the most disappointing -- the areas where there was reason for optimism heading into the season, but things fell surprisingly flat.

