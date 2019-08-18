Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart spoke for nearly 30 minutes during Media Day sharing his thoughts on Saturday's first scrimmage, the promise shown by the freshman class and his optimism in the availability of Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson for the season opener. FSU will hold Fan Day later in the afternoon and return to practice on Monday evening.

Q. Coach, how did the scrimmage go yesterday in general?



WILLIE TAGGART: It went well. Guys were flying around. We stayed pretty healthy. But you heard some pads hitting and guys getting out there. I thought it was a good scrimmage. Both sides of the ball, we did some really good things, and we did some things that we've got to be better at, both offensively and defensively. But overall I thought it was a good scrimmage considering the situation that we're in. It was good.

Q. We're less than two weeks now until the first game. When do you plan on naming a starting quarterback?

WILLIE TAGGART: Before the Boise State game. Before we play it. I promise you we will have a starting quarterback, and I promise you we will announce it before we play that game. But don't necessarily have a timetable when we're going to name a starting quarterback. When we feel like it's right and best that we do it, we'll do it, and like I say, I promise you I'm going to announce it, and I promise you it's going to be before the Boise game.

Q. That being said, how close has this competition been at quarterback?

WILLIE TAGGART: It's been really close. I've been impressed with all three guys, just the competition going back and forth, and they all have gotten reps with the ones and the twos, and like I said last week, seeing those guys being able to execute the offense, whether they're in there with the ones or the twos was really impressive to me, and all three guys were able to do that, and just watching the scrimmage yesterday, again, I was impressed with those guys, especially taking care of the football, and then just running the offense. Jordan Travis got in and did some really good things in the scrimmage yesterday, and they all threw touchdowns. They took care of the ball.

Q. How is the offensive line shaping up for you?

WILLIE TAGGART: They're shaping up pretty well. They're getting stronger, and they're playing well together. Again, we're making some plays, and to see us make some plays on the defense is -- it all starts up front, just seeing those guys, the synergy that they have playing with one another, it's been really good to see. I'm excited where those guys are, and I'm also excited we have two more weeks to be ready for Boise. They continue the process and the progress that they're making right now, we'll all be happy.

Q. With the changes on defense, just what have you seen from the pass rush, and has it gotten home as much as you hoped it would?

WILLIE TAGGART: Well, see, that's kind of a setup question right there, okay, because I don't want to get home against our offense. But no, I would say I've been impressed -- like I always say, I've been impressed with what Coach (Harlon) Barnett is doing on defense and how he's utilizing our guys to create pass rush and utilizing our guys to be in a position to create takeaways, get the ball back. It's been going well in practice. You know, there's been some good, there's been some bad.

But I'm happy with where we're at, and kind of like I said about the O-line, glad that we have two more weeks to continue to get sharp on some things and to be ready to roll. But I like it because, I mean, if we can find different ways to create pressure, not just one player doing it, but you can get there a lot of different ways, so excited about it.

Q. When we got a chance to talk to Coach (Kendal) Briles a little bit ago, he talked about how you both felt it was imperative for Randy Clements to come in with him. How useful has it been to have a guy who's been around Coach Briles for so long when installing a new scheme, how useful has it been for the offensive line to get up to speed with a guy who knows exactly what his OC is looking for?

WILLIE TAGGART: Well, I think it's great when you have -- it all goes back to chemistry and being on the same page, and when you've got 11 guys you're trying to get on the same page, it's imperative that coaches and all know exactly what's going on. That's helped us tremendously being on the same page. Not only has it helped the players but it's helped the other coaches on the offensive side of the ball, too, being on the same page and being able to execute. But I also think it helps having a year in the system and a year understanding, again, tempo. From a play standpoint you'll see a lot of the same plays, even though we just go about teaching it differently and operating it a little differently than the past.

I think they both do a good job of teaching, and that's, again, imperative to have success on the offensive side of the ball, and it's showing in some of the execution that's going on in practice.

Q. Throughout the year, something that you said you wanted to see is competitive depth throughout the roster. Especially with some of the injuries you've had, how have you seen that on display so far?

WILLIE TAGGART: Actually it's -- I don't know, I should say it's been good because you want your players out there working with us, but our younger guys are getting a lot more reps, and you can see them getting better because of the reps, and I think that's going to pay off for us big time as we get into the season. Again, like you said, early we want some competitive depth, and it was imperative in training camp that we try to create that. Unfortunately we had some guys go down, but fortunately these guys being able to get reps, you see them improving daily, even some of the freshman guys that just got here, being able to get the amount of reps that they're getting now is really paying off for them.

Q. Halfway through camp now, who are maybe a few of the true freshmen that actually will not redshirt?

WILLIE TAGGART: I can't necessarily say absolutely will not redshirt, but I can see a lot of those guys playing. You're kind of putting me on the spot. I can name a few, and if I don't name one, I get in trouble. All of our guys have a chance to play, and I know that's not necessarily the answer you want, but I don't want my players mad at me.

I'm just playing. I can see a guy like Travis Jay, Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant. You think about the secondary, (Jarvis) Brownlee, (Renardo) Green, all those guys are pretty good. (Raymond) Woodie III, he's -- they're pretty talented. You go out to the scrimmage, and you're like, wow, some of these kids just came out of high school and they're very competitive. We're not going to put any limits on them. We're going to allow those guys to continue to compete, and if they can help us we're going to play them and allow them to help us, but we're going to make sure we're playing the right guys.

Same thing at the linebacker position. Kevon Glenn has been very, very impressive at linebacker. I've been really impressed with that young man. I could see him possibly helping us, too. He's been really, really impressive.

But same as (Kalen) DeLoach and Quashon Fuller up front. We talked about Dontae Lucas doing a good job. Maurice Smith is a another kid that's been really impressive on the offensive line. Ira Henry, as well.

I named a few for you. Fellas, if I didn't name you, I still love you and I'm going to get you, I promise.

Q. Willie, you spoke during the off-season about how difficult it was for some of the players to go through a coaching change. Cam (Akers) is a guy who also saw tremendous production his freshman year and then didn't have that success last year. Some reasons probably he's accountable for but others around him. How have the last eight or nine months gone with him? Did he ever waver? Did he think about seeing what else was out there, or has he been committed?

WILLIE TAGGART: Cam has been committed from day one. I mean, you look at it, we've got it tattooed on him. He's been a 'Nole. He's a 'Nole through and through. I feel like towards the end of last season, Cam kind of really committed himself again to being the very best back that he can be, and you started to see a difference there towards the end of the season in him, and then this entire off-season, I think he just -- he's committed to being the best Cam he can be, and I say that, not just football, but academically, as well. Cam has been top-notch academically. Off the field he's been top-notch, and just being a leader on this football team.

Watching him in practice in the scrimmage yesterday, I think Cam is going back in Cam freshman mode -- actually we don't want it to be the freshman mode, we want it to be better than the freshman mode, but also I think he's matured, and he understood, again, what we went through, and also understands what we've got to do in order to not see that again. I think he's committed to doing that.

Q. The secondary, obviously a lot comes back from last year, but it seems like you just mentioned all those freshmen when talking about how impressive they've been. How impressed have you been really with the entire freshman DB class and what can them pushing as hard as they are do for those vets who are trying to keep their spots?

WILLIE TAGGART: Like I said, I'm very impressed with all those guys, and I think every defensive back, even the older guys, will tell you they're impressed with them, as well. Those guys, just because I'm impressed with them doesn't mean they have jobs. They've got to take jobs. And the guys that's in front of them also understand that they can take the job, and I think because of that competitiveness it's allowed us to get better overall. Everybody has gotten better back there, and it's competitive every single day. Those guys are getting after it, and it's pretty cool, and you can rotate some guys in there and still get the same production out of it.

Again, but that's how it should be. Again, it's making each other better, and practice is, like I say, very, very competitive because of it.

Q. Last year when you handed over the play calling to Walt Bell, just how it freed you up a bit to be able to do some things at practice, do you feel that same level of comfort this year and how has the transition been with Briles?

WILLIE TAGGART: I feel better this year. I feel better about everything this year. Focus is so much better as a team. I love our chemistry as a team, as a staff. And I love being able to go around at every spot and have a coach at every spot and making sure we're doing what we say we're going to do. That's been fun for me personally. I'm sure our players -- I don't know, sometimes they might get tired of seeing me around, but it's been good just to be around and helping out every aspect and learning. You know, you're still learning, too. But it's been good. That's to all of our guys, not just Coach Briles, and again, being able to go around and watch our guys teach and drill, and I think when you see it, you'll see there's no need to worry about anything or trust. You know they're doing what we say we're going to do and getting our guys better, and I'm happy with that out of all of our guys.

Q. I think when you were at USF, you visited Baylor to learn more about their offense. How much of that was a factor in bringing in Coach Briles and Coach Clements?

WILLIE TAGGART: It was huge, because of sharing the same philosophy and Coach Briles understanding exactly what I'm trying to get out of our offense, and Coach Briles had success doing it. I think that's bigger than anything. It's not only he knew what we wanted, but he's had success doing it everywhere he's been. So for our players, not to try to reinvent the wheel was very, very important, too, and make sure our guys continue to grow at what we're trying to get accomplished.

Q. Have you sat down with Coach Briles yet to figure out how your game flow or work flow is going to be on a game week? And then also in-game, how interactive will you be in that offense because I know you guys go so fast so it's going to be hard to be too interactive with it.

WILLIE TAGGART: It won't be hard to interact. When I want something, hey, I would love to see this. It will be pretty simple. But I think, again, as a play caller myself, I kind of understand when and when not to say something to someone when they're in a rhythm and they've got a flow going. But again, if there's something that I see or want, then we'll say it, and that's offensively or on the defensive side of the ball. I think, again, being a play caller, I think you know when and when not to kind of interrupt a guy that's in rhythm and got it going.

Q. During the week have you guys figured out how that's going to work out? Certain times during the week do you sit down and scout the opponent, do that kind of stuff?

WILLIE TAGGART: Oh, yeah. We have game preparation where we all sit down and meet and talk about the game plan going into that week and what we're going to do in certain situations and making sure that we're all on the same page. Usually that's early in the week of game week where we talk about that game and what we're going to do. Again, like in certain situations, exactly what we're going to do in those certain situations. So those things will be talked out early in the week each week, each opponent that we play.

Q. With the tempo, just how far has it come during fall camp and how did you think the offense handled the tempo in the scrimmage?

WILLIE TAGGART: It's gotten better. It's a lot better than where we were before. Again, like I say, having a year of understanding it always helps our guys. Again, there's actually a lot of change with a lot of young guys, so it took a minute. I think the way we're operating it now, it's different than what we did last year. It's a little faster. And I think the way we operate allows us to go faster, but it also simplifies some things for guys so that we can go faster, and not having as many mistakes as we did before, and that's always good. Not that they're gone completely, but it's so much better.

But I think that happens with reps and a better understanding of knowing what to do. But again, having guys that understand it and can coach it helps us, as well.

Q. We've heard a lot about Kendal Briles, how he's competitive, how he's really hands on, and I know we've asked a lot about how he is with Xs and Os and in scheme, but personality wise what does he bring to the offense and the program in general?

WILLIE TAGGART: Well, Kendal is a good dude. He's a good dude. He's a good football coach. I think he does a great job of teaching our guys. I've been really impressed just how he's got our staff on the same page and working well together. I think that's really important. In order for the entire offense to go they've all got to be on the same page, and I thought he's come in and done a great job of getting that done, and we're getting some results behind it. It's been pretty cool to watch. It's good. He's a good dude. Fun to talk to. He's fun. Got a little chip on his shoulder, kind of like our team. But he's a football coach.

Q. Maybe surprising we have readers asking a lot about Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry. Are you still optimistic about those guys being ready for Boise at this time?

WILLIE TAGGART: You don't believe me, do you.

Q. I believe you but I have a lot of people asking me about it.

WILLIE TAGGART: Yeah, those guys will be ready. We're getting there. I think you'll probably see a little more out of both of them this upcoming week. They both are rehabbing really well. Terry ran two days ago and was impressed, and I know they're eager to get back out there and get going. I'm sure they'll be back soon.

Q. You mentioned that the team has a chip on its shoulder.

WILLIE TAGGART: Absolutely.

Q. Can you talk a little bit about where they are in terms of their confidence and what you've done in the off-season to, I don't know, restore the swagger of the team and of the program?

WILLIE TAGGART: Well, I think to restore that swagger, that comes with winning, and our guys understand we've got to win to get anything we want. We've got to go and win. But I think with our football team, now our guys understand what it takes to win. You don't just show up on Saturdays and think you're going to win ballgames. Those little things that we're asking them to do, they're doing them now, and they're holding their teammates accountable to doing those things. They're setting a standard to what we want it to be and making sure everybody within the program is doing it that way.

Our players are doing that now, but they also understand that in order to change any perception we have of our football team, we do that by winning. You know, so we've got to do the little things daily and the details and what it takes to win. Again, I'm excited because our guys are starting to understand those little things now and that they do matter, and I think if they continue to do that, then winning will come, and they'll all be excited and they all will get back to the confidence and how they felt when they decided to come to Florida State University.

Q. What's the biggest difference -- this is your second fall practice. What's the biggest difference between this time this year and this time last year?

WILLIE TAGGART: I think the focus out of everyone and the effort out of everyone. I mean, it's consistently -- we're getting it daily out of our guys and our staff, and that's been impressive, but that's how it should be in year two. The focus is there. Our players want to practice. We haven't had a practice where we didn't want to practice. I thought IMG was great for our guys because we had a lot of sudden change because of the weather and they could have easily just said, no, I don't want to do it or just didn't feel like going back out there, but our guys came out focused, and those practices were some of our best practices, and I was impressed with, again, just how they responded to that, but just their love for wanting to be out there to get better now, and that's part of it.

Q. Kind of going along with that, just for you, what have you learned from year one to year two and maybe something that, I don't know, you've tried to approach differently heading into this fall camp compared to last year?

WILLIE TAGGART: Well, I learned everything about this university and have a better understanding of pretty much everything around here, and sometimes you can take that for granted. You go to a new place, and there's a lot of learning. There's a lot of people you've got to learn and a lot of different things other than just football. You know, but understanding our players better, which has been great, but also understanding what our players need. That's probably been better than anything. And making sure we get them what they need, and then making sure our players live up to their part of the bargain, too. I don't think you ever stop learning. I'm going to learn something new this year. But I do like where our football team is, I like where our staff is, and we've got two more weeks, and we'll continue to get better, but I'm going to be excited to see our guys go out and compete and show you all what the new 2019 FSU football team is. Can't wait. Appreciate you all. Thank you very much. Go 'Noles!

