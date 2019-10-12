News More News
Warchant TV: Taggart cites execution, turnovers in FSU loss to Clemson

Aslan Hajivandi
Florida State football coach Willie Taggart speaks with the media Saturday night following the Seminoles' 45-14 loss to No. 2 Clemson.

Taggart spoke about the things that went wrong in this game and what the 'Noles need to do to regroup heading into next Saturday's game at Wake Forest.

