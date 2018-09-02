Warchant TV: FSU coach Willie Taggart donates $1 million to campaign
On the eve of his first game as head football coach at Florida State University, Willie Taggart pledges one million dollar financial gift to estimate $60 million football facility. The completion date is schedule for 2021.
Presentation of $100 million "Unconquered Campaign" to fund Florida State athletics outlines the projects on the agenda. Softball head coach Lonni Alameda offers comments on the importance of such undertakings.