Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart meets with the media following the 35-24 win over Louisville. Taggart discusses the 'fight' and play-making ability in the 4th quarter, exorcising their second half 'demons', his satisfaction with Alex Hornibrook's performance and shares an initial diagnosis of James Blackman who exited the game in the second half with a leg injury.

