Warchant TV: Taggart on Boise, contingency plans due to Dorian
Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart met with the media prior to Thursday's walk-through as a potential major hurricane threatens the Atlantic coast. With no plans announced to change the kickoff time or location, Taggart discuss his approach with this fluid situation.
DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council